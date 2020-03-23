While Walt Disney World Is Closed, You Can Learn How To Imagineer Your Own Theme Park Experience Online

Luckily, if you're like me and you need a Disney theme park fix, there is a solution. Walt Disney Imagineering has released Imagineering in a Box, a new educational course through online portal Khan Academy that will take viewers through the entire experience of designing theme park attractions the same way the WDI does, in a combination of explanatory videos and interactive exercises, you can actually design your own attractions, which feels like just the sort of thing to keep the Disney theme park nuts busy while they're waiting for the parks to open again. And the best part is that the entire course is free.