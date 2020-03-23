Bad Boys For Life’s Home Release Will Have An Alternate Ending And Tons Of Bonus Content

Leave a Comment
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the film industry, particularly when it comes to movies that were supposed to be hitting theaters soon. Fortunately for Bad Boys for Life, it managed to enjoy a solid theatrical run ahead of this coronavirus craziness, and with that time on the big screen done, the movie is heading to home media soon, with an alternate ending being among the provided special features.
Starting March 31, you’ll be able to buy Bad Boys for Life on Digital, and if you’d rather watch Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s on Blu-ray, DVD or 4K Ultra HD, those physical copies will arrive on April 21. The Digital, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD versions of Bad Boys for Life come packed with over 50 minutes of special features, while the DVD version will have a handful of extras to enjoy.
Given the need to keep spoilers quiet, no details about Bad Boys for Life’s alternate ending were provided. Considering how explosive the movie’s theatrical ending was, it’ll be interesting to see how things differ in this version. Did any characters who died in the finalized ending make it out alive instead, or vice versa? Or did the action beats just unfold differently in the journey to ultimately reach the same conclusion? We shall see.
Other special features Bad Boys for Life will be providing in theDigital, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD include extended and alternate scenes and an easter egg tour guided by directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, as well as the following featurettes: Ride or Die: Making Bad Boys for Life, Partners in Crime: Behind-the-Scenes, and It’s About Time, the latter of which delves into 25 years of Bad Boys history producer Jerry Bruckeheimer and the cast and crew.
Coming out 17 years after Bad Boys II, Bad Boys for Life saw the return of Will Smith’s Mike Lowery and Martin Lawrence’s Marcus Burnett, with the duo investigating a string of murders tied to Mike’s past. Bad Boys for Life also brought back Theresa Randle’s Theresa Burnett and Joe Pantoliano’s Captain Conrad Howard, while the new cast members included Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez and Jacob Scipio, among many others.
While Michael Bay, the director of the first two Bad Boys movies, was interesting in directing a third Bad Boys movie early into its development process, by 2018, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah were brought aboard to helm the threequel (though Bay did still contribute in a fun way). Chris Bremner, Peter Craig and Joe Carnahan wrote the Bad Boys for Life screenplay.
Critically speaking, Bad Boys for Life earned a lot of positive reviews and ranks at 77% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, making it the highest-ranked Bad Boys movie on that website. Commercially, the threequel pulled in nearly $420 million worldwide off a $90 million budget, and as of this writing, it’s still the highest-grossing movie of 2020.
Without giving anything away, Bad Boys for Life’s ending did set the stage for a follow-up adventure. Sure enough, it was announced on January 17, the same day the threequel hit theaters, that Bad Boys 4 is in the works, with Chris Bremner returning to write the script. There’s still no word on if Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will direct again, though they’re certainly game to work on both Bad Boys 4 and Beverly Hills Cop 4.
Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for news on how Bad Boys 4 is coming along, and keep track of the movies that have been impacted by the spread of the coronavirus with our comprehensive guide.