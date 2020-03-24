Aww! Sean Astin Reveals His Adorable Never-Before-Seen Audition Tape For The Goonies

It's hard to believe it's been 35 years since The Goonies debuted. The Richard Donner-directed, Steven Spielberg-produced film, is one of those that a generation of young movie fans embraced and has stood the test of time ever since. It introduced the world to Sean Astin who would go on to become a major part of the Lord of the Rings and numerous other films and television series. But this audition certainly gives one the impression that even if Astin hadn't been part of The Goonies, he would have broken out somewhere else. This kid is just too charming not to be a star.