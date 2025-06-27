Robert Irwin Found An ‘Elite’ Movie To Watch On His Flight, And It’s Making Fans Cry

Robert Irwin’s got a lot going on for him. He’s not only continuing his work as a conservationist at the Australian Zoo, but he’ll be competing in Dancing With the Stars as part of your 2025 TV schedule this fall. While in flight during a recent trip, the Australian native found an “elite” movie to watch, and it’s making fans emotional.

Robert Irwin’s “Elite” In-Flight Entertainment

During Robert Irwin’s flight, he shared on X a video of himself checking out which movie to watch while traveling in clear skies. We see the Australian zookeeper clicking on the “popular movies” section, and lo and behold, a movie that hit close to home for him. Check out below what “elite” movie Irwin decided to watch on his flight:

When the in-flight movie selection is elite 👌 pic.twitter.com/gP44yUmTFfJune 27, 2025

Yes, it’s The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course! Robert Irwin looked so happy to see that his parents’ movie is still considered a popular selection. The 2002 movie had Steve and Terri Irwin mistake CIA agents as poachers and try to save a crocodile. Little did they know their croc swallowed a tracking device. I can imagine the 21-year-old television personality watching this comedy proudly with hearty laughter.

The Emotional Fan Reactions of Robert Irwin’s Movie Choice

I wasn’t the only one feeling emotional seeing Robert Irwin pick his dad’s movie. X users like @lilyehm_ described perfectly what we’re all feeling now:

Stop this is making me cry

That’s the truth right there. It’s almost like Robert Irwin was getting a message from his father to check out his comedy-adventure flick. Sadly, Steve Irwin passed away in 2006 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray. But whether it’s watching old episodes of The Crocodile Hunter, the underrated movie it’s based on , or continuing his work with animals, it’s clear the young television presenter is carrying on his father’s legacy. @ItsAshleighJane was feeling the emotions run through as well:

and now i’m crying

It would be hard not to feel emotional seeing Robert Irwin stumble upon his parents’ movie, especially seeing the smile on his face when he found it. I would love it if Irwin made a separate post of his review after seeing Collision Course. @yunhore is speaking for all social media users who watched the Crikey! It’s the Irwins star’s video:

I’m crying, you’re crying, we’re all crying

The tears are flowing, and social media users aren’t hiding it. Clearly the world still misses Steve Irwin. But, at least we have pieces of the wildlife educator available in his works and through his family that keep his memory alive. @ayyypapii nailed the mood of anyone who can’t hold back those tears:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

i’m not crying you’re crying

Okay, guilty! But what can I say? With The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course available for flight passengers like Robert Irwin to see, you have to feel something watching that. @MattWadkowski hilariously showed us the wrong venue to watch Irwin’s emotional video:

Crying in the club rn

Yeah, it's kinda hard to dance and order a martini when you’re watching Robert Irwin select his late father’s movie on his flight. However, this may inspire the social media user to check out Collision Course on their Tubi or Pluto TV app when they get home. @marveloustayme tweeted a perfect message for The Irwins:

the irwin family i will always love you 😭😭😭

This post couldn’t be more true. Despite the tragedy that fell on the Irwins after the passing of Steve Irwin, their conservation specials continuously show the family’s unwavering passion, enthusiasm and deep love for wildlife that can make anyone want to take a trip to the Australian Zoo. It's inspiring to see the animal-loving family celebrate the late environmentalist in any way possible.

Robert Irwin couldn’t have picked a better “elite” movie to watch on his flight than The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course. I’d like to believe his father would be happy to know his son would always take the time to watch his works, whether it’s on the ground or thousands of feet in the air.