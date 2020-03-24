Adam Sandler Says He's Never 'Phoned’ One Of Of His Movies In, Despite Some Backlash

When it comes to the filmography of comedian Adam Sandler, there’s usually a pretty clear divide between what type of project each of his films qualifies as. Some, like Punch Drunk Love and the recent Safdie Brothers hit Uncut Gems, are critical darlings that the world just happens to enjoy as well. Meanwhile, with films like the Grown Ups series, or Netflix projects like the uber popular Murder Mystery, there’s more of a mixed attitude that has people claiming he’s merely phoning in his performance. A claim that Sandler himself is now refuting with great veracity.