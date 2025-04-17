'It Didn't Really Hit Me:' Pete Davidson Got Candid About The Moment He Realized Being On SNL Was A Very Big Deal (And Why He Didn't Grasp It Earlier)
Oh, Ok. Cool.
Pete Davidson and Saturday Night Live always get a reaction regardless of whether it’s love, hate, or something in between. The feelings for the funnyman, for the most part, sprout from his overly casual, and open, easy-going demeanor paired with his serial dating tendencies (he’s currently been spotted hanging with Elsie Hewitt). Regardless of his time spent at 30 Rock, it wasn’t until a specific happening did it click for the comedian just how huge a deal it was and what hindered him from seeing it clearly.
The Bupkis star's had a pretty big year so far, with two 2025 movies released (Dog Man and Riff Raff) along with his involvment in celebrating SNL 50. He and Bill Murray joined Club 30 with Henrik Lundqvist to reflect on comedy and their individual careers, with Saturday Night Live serving as a large part of the conversation, and both weighed in on how it changed their lives. While Murray revealed how immediate his revelation was, Davidson shared the weight of it didn’t hit until the 50th special, largely due to his age when hired. He shared:
Weirdly, this fact makes sense for his vibe on the show during his eight-year run for a few reasons. And anyone looking to watch that evolution in progress can stream those eight seasons with a Peacock subscription.
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Relive every season of Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, and plenty of other classic NBC comedies and more. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
One, as one of SNL’s youngest starting cast members and it being his first real gig, his thought process aligns perfectly with someone entering the workforce (even if it is far from an average starting role). Two, and I mean this purely from a neutral, scientific fact way, he’d only had a fully developed brain for three years when he left.
And finally, when the 50th events started picking up, we saw a different Davidson (rewatching his audition tape made him emotional) along with celebrating with pals and new friends during the big weekend.
The King of Staten Island star then expanded on what he’s realized about being a part of the SNL fam. He noted that it transformed every aspect of his professional life from interacting with celebrities to committing to the work:
I think it's safe to say that for any Davidson fans out there, like me, it’s great to see he has outgrown the majority of his Chad-like ways (uh-huh). SNL watchers, and his supporters specifically, have seen the transformation he’s talking about in his career, and I, for one, am looking forward to what’s ahead for him.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I am especially interested in continuing to see what’s ahead for the infamous ferry project (which is coming along). However, the reported feud between him and Colin Jost and the alleged 20k present Davidson offered may change things.
We’ll have to wait and see what shakes out on that Saturday Night Live pair’s side endeavor. But I'm glad to learn that the 31-year-old knows his role at Studio 8H was much more than a job. After all, the time he clocked there as a young comedian helped these excellent Pete Davidson watches in some way or another.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Best Episodes From 32 Great Anthology TV Shows
As The Righteous Gemstones Is Ending, There's One Specific Thing I'm Really Going To Miss