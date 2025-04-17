'It Didn't Really Hit Me:' Pete Davidson Got Candid About The Moment He Realized Being On SNL Was A Very Big Deal (And Why He Didn't Grasp It Earlier)

News
By published

Oh, Ok. Cool.

Pete Davidson holding up a mic with his left hand during his Monologue on SNL.
(Image credit: NBC)

Pete Davidson and Saturday Night Live always get a reaction regardless of whether it’s love, hate, or something in between. The feelings for the funnyman, for the most part, sprout from his overly casual, and open, easy-going demeanor paired with his serial dating tendencies (he’s currently been spotted hanging with Elsie Hewitt). Regardless of his time spent at 30 Rock, it wasn’t until a specific happening did it click for the comedian just how huge a deal it was and what hindered him from seeing it clearly.

The Bupkis star's had a pretty big year so far, with two 2025 movies released (Dog Man and Riff Raff) along with his involvment in celebrating SNL 50. He and Bill Murray joined Club 30 with Henrik Lundqvist to reflect on comedy and their individual careers, with Saturday Night Live serving as a large part of the conversation, and both weighed in on how it changed their lives. While Murray revealed how immediate his revelation was, Davidson shared the weight of it didn’t hit until the 50th special, largely due to his age when hired. He shared:

SNL – so, it didn’t really hit me until the 50th how huge and insane it was to be a part of this machine, because I was young when I got it. I was 20, and I was doing standup for four years, and I was like ‘Oh my god, I’m so happy I got this job.’ Like it was a job. And I was very grateful to be a part of it, and I made some of my best friends I’ve ever had still to this day there – and you know, Lorne’s one of them, and he really looked out for me. But, while I was there, I was like ‘Oh this is a job.’

Weirdly, this fact makes sense for his vibe on the show during his eight-year run for a few reasons. And anyone looking to watch that evolution in progress can stream those eight seasons with a Peacock subscription.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
Relive every season of Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, and plenty of other classic NBC comedies and more. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

View Deal

One, as one of SNL’s youngest starting cast members and it being his first real gig, his thought process aligns perfectly with someone entering the workforce (even if it is far from an average starting role). Two, and I mean this purely from a neutral, scientific fact way, he’d only had a fully developed brain for three years when he left.

And finally, when the 50th events started picking up, we saw a different Davidson (rewatching his audition tape made him emotional) along with celebrating with pals and new friends during the big weekend.

The King of Staten Island star then expanded on what he’s realized about being a part of the SNL fam. He noted that it transformed every aspect of his professional life from interacting with celebrities to committing to the work:

But it changes everything. It teaches you everything. It’s kind of like comedy college almost, because you get a crash course in celebrity. Midway through your first season, you’re like ‘I don’t care. I’m here to make people laugh.’ You know, the first few episodes you’re like ‘Oh my god, Chris Pratt said hi to my mom!’ And then you’re like, ‘I gotta get a sketch in this week, I gotta be funny. I gotta look at the bigger picture.’

I think it's safe to say that for any Davidson fans out there, like me, it’s great to see he has outgrown the majority of his Chad-like ways (uh-huh). SNL watchers, and his supporters specifically, have seen the transformation he’s talking about in his career, and I, for one, am looking forward to what’s ahead for him.

I am especially interested in continuing to see what’s ahead for the infamous ferry project (which is coming along). However, the reported feud between him and Colin Jost and the alleged 20k present Davidson offered may change things.

We’ll have to wait and see what shakes out on that Saturday Night Live pair’s side endeavor. But I'm glad to learn that the 31-year-old knows his role at Studio 8H was much more than a job. After all, the time he clocked there as a young comedian helped these excellent Pete Davidson watches in some way or another.

Maggie Sheck
Contributing Writer

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television

The Best Episodes From 32 Great Anthology TV Shows

As The Righteous Gemstones Is Ending, There's One Specific Thing I'm Really Going To Miss

Nicole Kidman Has Quietly Racked Up A Sweet Female-Driven Milestone In Hollywood
See more latest
Most Popular
Maria Sten standing behind a car door on Reacher
'It's The Small Wins.' Reacher's Neagley Spinoff Actress Maria Sten Gets Real About How Little Time Off The Cast Gets, And Dang Girl
Ben Affleck&#039;s Batman standing next to Ezra Miller&#039;s Flash
‘There’s No Thought Put Into The Human Being’: Ben Affleck Explains Why He ‘Hated’ Wearing His Batman Costumes
Cher explaining her report card in Clueless
Clueless Is Getting A TV Show With Alicia Silverstone, And I Already Know The Two Things I Want To See The Most (Beyond Cher's Outfits)
Steven Tyler in the music video of Dude (Looks Like a Lady).
As Liv And Mia Tyler Opened Up About Their Dad, Steven, They Claimed He Used Scarves On His Microphone To ‘Hide’ Drugs Onstage
The Doctor crying in Doctor Who
Doctor Who Fans Have Been Speculating About Why Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Cries, And Russell T. Davies Set The Record Straight
anthony mackie in captain america: brave new world
Anthony Mackie Took His Sons To The Captain America: Brave New World Premiere, And I'm Dying Over Their Biggest Highlight Of The Night
American Idol judges Katy Perry and Luke Bryan
‘Did Bezos Serve Mushrooms?’ Luke Bryan Jokes About Katy Perry’s Comments After Historic Space Flight
Tom Cruise hangs onto a plane&#039;s landing gear in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
This BTS Footage Of Tom Cruise's Wild Plane Stunt In Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Has My Stomach In Knots (And I Love It)
Troy and Gabriella in back of theater in High School Musical
Vanessa Hudgens Threw It Back To Her Time With Zac Efron, And Disney Channel Kid In Me Is Freaking Out
Caterina Scorsone, James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson on Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
A Yellowstone Actress Is Joining Grey's Anatomy, And I Hope She Doesn't Fight The Surgeons Like She Fought Beth Dutton