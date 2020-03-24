After Movie Delays, Could Christopher Nolan’s Tenet Be The First Post-Coronavirus Blockbuster In Theaters?

July is four months away, and since we have no idea when the COVID-19 pandemic will settle down, it is possible that by then people will be able to go back to theaters. If that ends up being the case, then checking out Tenet would certainly be a cool way to commemorate the occasion. Christopher Nolan remains one of Hollywood’s biggest filmmakers, and when combined with the cast he assembled, you can be sure that Tenet will draw large crowds.