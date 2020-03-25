One Black Widow Star Wouldn’t Mind A Disney+ Release

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The past few weeks have been dizzying, as global concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic continue to affect daily life in most countries. And as a result, the entertainment world has come to a screeching halt, with movies being pushed back and sets shutting down indefinitely. Cate Shortland's Black Widow is one of the highly anticipated blockbusters that has been pulled from theaters, and there's no telling exactly when it will arrive. But one star would actually be fine with the solo flick streaming on Disney+.