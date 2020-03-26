Dwayne Johnson Reveals Why He Was So Nervous To Switch From Wrestling To Acting In Hollywood

More celebrities are utilizing Instagram more than ever, sometimes eliciting a negative reaction from fans as they sit bored in their expensive houses. But Dwayne Johnson is answering fan questions about how he came to work in Hollywood. When asked if he was nervous about breaking into the movie industry, The Rock said he certainly was. Before hitting 30, he looked around at his career and he felt like he’d accomplished everything he set out to do in the world of professional wrestling. But he noticed what he really loved about his high-profile job was entertaining and connecting with people in an intimate way. He decided to set his sights high on acting. In Johnson's words: