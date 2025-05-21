Dwayne Johnson Is Already Teaming Up With A24 For Another Film After The Smashing Machine, And It Sounds Like A Creepily Perfect Role For Him

Of all the upcoming A24 films that are on the docket, I have to say that the sports biopic The Smashing Machine is among my most anticipated. The film sees Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson portraying former mixed martial arts fighter Mark Kerr and, based on what’s been shown so far, it looks like Johnson is seriously flexing his acting muscles. It seems he’ll have the chance to do that again, as the A-lister is set to team up with the aforementioned production company for another film. And it’ll offer up a devilishly perfect role for Johnson.

Ahead of The Smashing Machine’s release this fall as part of the 2025 movie schedule, Dwayne Johnson has inked a deal with A24 to star in Breakthrough. The film is described as a psychological thriller and, according to Deadline, it’s being written by writer, director and actor Zeke Goodman. As of this writing, Johnson is the only actor attached to the production, and a director has yet to be hired. It seems to be early days for the flick, but the synopsis is giving me chills.

Breakthrough is reportedly centered on a young man living an isolated existence in Southern California, before he crosses paths with a mysterious guru. The charismatic, motivational figure seemingly has a way with people. However, those magnetic tendencies partially manifest through manipulation-based tendencies, which factor into the guru’s own inner demons. That premise alone sounds intense and intriguing, but it’s even more appealing given that the Red Notice star is playing the guru.

The Rock’s most recent WWE status may suggest that fans have turned on him. However, it’s hard to deny that the man possesses charm out the wazoo. That usually shines through whenever he plays more benevolent characters like Hobbs & Shaw’s Luke Hobbs or Moana’s Maui. I love the thought of him exuding such charisma while playing a character with highly questionable intentions. Considering the major following the wrestler-turned-actor has in real life, I don’t think such a role would be a stretch for him.

Based on some of Dwayne Johnson’s upcoming films, it feels as though the perennial leading man is entering a new phase of his career. He is still headlining bigger titles like the upcoming live-action Moana remake and the fourth Jumanji film. Yet his two A24 films seemingly signify his desire to move beyond blockbusters and test himself as an actor. Quite frankly, I’m excited to see the entertainer stretch his wings.

As for why he signed on for The Smashing Machine, The Rock explained that he wanted a “challenge” as well as “the opportunity to disappear into something and disappear into a part.” Benny Safdie’s sports biopic seems to have given the leading man the outlet through which he could achieve his goal. The trailer not only seems to indicate that he’s giving a strong performance, but the makeup is great as well – so great that people apparently didn’t recognize the tall actor amid production.

It’s possible that Breakthrough could also provide Dwayne Johnson with the kind of challenge he seeks as an actor. As for how long this particular project will actually take to come together, that remains to be seen. I, for one, am excited to see who joins Johnson in this endeavor as he takes on what could be a truly entertaining role.

For now, know that The Smashing Machine is set to hit theaters on October 3.