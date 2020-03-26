Looks Like The Batman Is Shutting Down For More Than Two Weeks, Here’s What Matt Reeves Says

At this point, Hollywood is going to have a lot of work to clean up once things do return to whatever counts as normal going forward. All the films that have seen delayed releases will need to find new homes on the calendar, which will likely mean a lot of movies currently on the calendar will be pushed further back to make space. Some movies that are currently in production will possibly miss their release dates due to the delay Meaning they'll need new release dates as well. Even movies that might hit their dates could get pushed back due to all the other films jockeying for position.