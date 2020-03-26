What Does Superman Do In Isolation? Apparently, Bakes Bread

Leave a Comment
It’s been strongly recommended that people social distance/quarantine to help flatten the curve of the spreading coronavirus. As a result, many are stuck in their homes and looking for ways to pass the time. How does Superman accomplish that? He bakes bread! Well, the actor who most recently played him on the big screen, Henry Cavill, does anyway.
Henry Cavill shared some of his bread handiwork to his Instagram followers, calling this carbohydrate creation the “Isolation Loaf.”
There’s no question that social isolation can be difficult, but provided you have the right ingredients, there’s no reason why it can’t still be a delicious time. So far this is the only loaf that Henry Cavill has presented to the masses, but I’d be okay with him showing off more of his bread-making endeavors should he continue spending time on them.
Henry Cavill isn’t the only DC hero actor who’s been making bread in the comfort of their home. Amber Heard, who played Mera in Justice League and Aquaman, gave a look at her own preparation process.
Something tells me these aren’t the only two Hollywood stars who are getting their baking on in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. So to any other actors who have been churning out bread during these tough times, feel free to follow in Henry Cavill and Amber Heard’s footsteps and share your loaves on social media. If you’re feeling particularly generous, let us know if you have a special bread recipe too!
Of course, if we were talking about the real Superman, he probably wouldn’t have to worry about catching the coronavirus. Instead, he’d probably be splitting his time right now between helping people across the world in dire need of assistance and keeping Lois Lane company as she quarantines for the long stretch. Batman, on the other hand, would have to stay holed up in Wayne Manor, much to his dismay. Hey, whatever it takes to keep Alfred and the rest of the Bat-Family safe.
Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013’s Man of Steel, and reprised the role for 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League the following year. Unfortunately for that last movie, many of Superman’s scenes ended up looking weird, as Cavill’s lip went through CGI manipulation to cover up the mustache he’d grown for Mission: Impossible - Fallout and wasn’t allowed to shave for the Justice League reshoots.
While Henry Cavill had expressed interest for years in reprising Superman for Man of Steel 2, there’s been no update on that DC Extended Universe project. Frankly, it’s hard to say if we’ll ever see Cavill’s version of Kal-El/Clark Kent again, but as of last November, the actor wasn’t giving up on donning the Kryptonian mantle again.
Lately though, in addition to his time as August Walker in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, Henry Cavill has been getting a lot of attention for playing Gerald of Rivia in Netflix’s The Witcher, which has been renewed for a second season. Cavill will also play Sherlock Holmes in the upcoming Enola Homes, which also stars Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more updates on Henry Cavill’s career, and be sure to look through our comprehensive guide laying out all the movies that have been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.