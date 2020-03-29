Zack Snyder Reveals A Mindblowing Connection Between His Justice League And Batman V Superman

Many of us remember what it was like to see Superman die at the hands of Doomsday during the final battle in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. One element of that scene that probably still rings in fans’ ears is the Man of Steel screaming before he and Doomsday collide. While that may have seemed lik a bit of raw emotion on Superman’s part, it now seems that it was meant to hold greater significance for his Justice League movie.