Johnny Depp Just Got Good News In His Amber Heard Lawsuit

This news comes to us from Yahoo!, and is just the latest update in the long-standing legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The actor's defamation suit against his ex is in response to an op-ed Heard published in 2018. Fairfax County Chief Judge Bruce White was convinced that at least three of the claims made against Heard are actionable under defamation by implication. As such, the two should prepare to head to court in Virginia, where the defamation case is currently being processed.