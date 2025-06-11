There Are (Allegedly) Two Words That Describe How Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Are Feeling After Bombshell Update In Baldoni Defamation Suit

The legal battle for Blake Lively, and by extension, husband Ryan Reynolds, is far from over. However, their camp recently received great news with a judge’s decision to dismiss the lawsuit brought against them by Justin Baldoni. Lively's camp released an official statement after the news came down. Now, an insider is further weighing in on just how the actress and her husband are feeling right now.

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Are Reportedly Celebrating The Recent Ruling

An unnamed source recently spoke to Us Weekly following the dismissal of Justin Baldoni’s two lawsuits, one filed against Blake Lively and another against the New York Times. The source used two words to describe how Lively and Reynolds are allegedly feeling right now, saying…

They feel relief and vindication. Blake is feeling a sense of pride that she continued to use her voice and stand strong and the counterattacks will now no longer be given more air.

The sense of “vindication” seemingly tracks with what's been reported thus far. Lively’s legal team had been calling Baldoni’s claims a “sham” from the outset and referred to the discardment of his suits as a "total victory." The lawsuit, which involved $400 million in damages, made headlines for including Ryan Reynolds. It also included allegations that Reynolds' performance as a Deadpool & Wolverine character was meant to mock Baldoni. As for Baldoni, his side requested document production from Marvel Studios in relation to the suit. Marvel is no longer expected to produce those papers following the lawsuit's dismissal.

On the other hand, Blake Lively’s suit is moving forward. She accused Justin Baldoni, her co-star and director on the film It Ends with Us of sexual harassment. Lively also claimed that he and his PR team of initiating a smear campaign against him. Baldoni subsequently denied wrongdoing.

Justin Baldoni’s Lawyers Respond To Recent Ruling

That said, Justin Baldoni’s lawyers have been given time to amend their complaint, which would keep the lawsuit going, though in a lesser form. Three of the seven claims made against Lively have been tossed. However, Baldoni’s lawyers have indicated, in a statement to TMZ, that they will take the opportunity given to them to amend their complaint on the other items. The statement read in part…

While the Court dismissed the defamation related claims, the Court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations.

As of this writing, Justin Baldoni and co. have been granted a deadline of June 23, by which they can make the amendments that they desire. It remains to be seen when they might provide official updates on that front.

For now, however, the only lawsuit moving forward is the one that Blake Lively brought against Justin Baldoni. That trial isn’t set to begin until next May. In the meantime, as Lively and Ryan Reynolds supposedly breath a sigh of relief, there are still uncertain variables to consider, depending how Baldoni and co. proceed.