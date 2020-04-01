Wait, Did Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Almost Include A BB-8 Tank?

With the Skywalker Saga over, it’s hard to say if we’ll ever see BB-8 in live action again. It’s doubtful it would happen in future movies since they’ll be exploring other corners of the Star Wars galaxy unconnected to Luke Skywalker, Rey and the rest of the gang we’re used to. Still, with Disney+ becoming an important destination for Star Wars content, perhaps a project set not too long before The Force Awakens, or even after The Rise of Skywalker, will get the green light, allowing for BB-8 to roll into our hearts again.