Jurassic World: Dominion’s Director Shares Glimpse At Movie While Working From Home

Colin Trevorrow's recent Instagram post is sure to excite Jurassic fans who are nervous about the status of Dominion given COVID-19's influence on the world. Production on the threequel was in full tilt before the pandemic caused Universal to shut down its various projects, so the movie's fate isn't clear. While it's not set to arrive in theaters until June of 2021, the blockbuster is a huge endeavor, and Trevorrow's crew will likely need as much time as possible in order to complete his vision.