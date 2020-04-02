Tom Cruise Breaks Silence On Top Gun: Maverick’s New Release Date

Look at the bright side: at least Paramount didn’t move Top Gun: Maverick all the way into next year, like what Universal did with F9 and Minions: The Rise of Gru. Along with Maverick being delayed to December, Paramount also pushed A Quiet Place: Part II, which was supposed to come out last month, to September 4, and The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which was supposed to come out on May 22, to July 31.