James Gunn’s Approach To Harley Quinn In The Suicide Squad Will Make Comic Fans Very Happy

Paul Dini is a beloved comic book animator and writer. His work has extended to both the page and screen, even helping as a writer in Lost. Dini is the mind that created Harley Quinn for the Batman animated series, and eventually brought her onto the page as well. In addition to Harley solo comics, he also wrote for her in Gotham City Sirens, a group of femme fatales that include Poison Ivy and Catwoman. He's worked on the character for decades, so it's exciting that James Gunn is taking inspiration from the source for The Suicide Squad.