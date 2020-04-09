The 12 Best Stand-up Comedy Specials To Stream On Amazon Prime Right Now

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Are you someone who is in need of a good laugh at the moment? Do you have a subscription to Amazon Prime? Are you, by any chance, a fan of Jim Gaffigan? If you have answered yes to any of these questions, you are in luck because Amazon Prime has more than enough stand-up comedy specials available to stream right now.