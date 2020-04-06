Birds of Prey Director Wants To Add A Fan-Favorite Character To The Sequel

Leave a Comment
The DC live-action universe is an ever changing place, with Warner Bros. constantly adjusting its plans based on how each new movie performs. The DCEU recently broke new ground with Cathy Yan's Birds of Prey, as a female-led R-rated romp through the title character's mind. The movie was a critical success, although it didn't make as much money as other installments in the DCEU. But Yan still has hopes for a future, and knows a fan favorite character she'd like to introduce.
Birds of Prey brought a ton of new characters to the DCEU, helping to populate Gotham City with some over the top femme fatales. Harley Quinn was given a group of female friends through the blockbuster, as she teamed up with the likes of Black Canary, Huntress, Renee Montoya, and Cassandra Cain. But there's another Batman rogue that Cathy Yan wants to bring in a potential sequel: Poison Ivy. As the filmmaker recently said:
I would love to see Poison Ivy and I would certainly love to see the relationship between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy.
Do you hear that? It's the sound of countless DC fans cheering. Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy have an iconic relationship in the comics, and it looks like Cathy Yan would love to see that dynamic played out through a Bids of Prey sequel. Let's just hope that becomes a reality sometime in the future.
Cathy Yan's comments to The Wrap are sure to make hardcore comic fans very happy. Harley Quinn first debuted in the beloved 90s classic Batman: The Animated Series. The character quickly became a fan favorite, and was brought into the comic books and video games. Her friendship with Poison Ivy began in that same cartoon, and was greatly expanded on the page.
This is no doubt why Cathy Yan chose Ivy as the character she'd most like to introduce in a possible Birds of Prey sequel. The first movie paired Margot Robbie's character with mostly heroes, so it would be exciting to see her with another villain on the second go around. And considering how complicated Ivy and Harley's dynamic in the comics is, there's a ton of narrative threads to pull from.
In addition to being friends, Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn have also had a romantic connection in the Batman comics. Harley's sexuality was hinted at in the first Birds of Prey movie when referencing her past relationships, so that aspect of the character is already canon within the DCEU. All we need is the plant powered villain to make her debut.
Cathy Yan isn't the only Birds of Prey honcho hoping to see Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn's relationship played out onscreen. Margot Robbie herself expressed interest in bringing Ivy to the DCEU. Although whether that happens in Birds of Prey's sequel or a Gotham City Sirens movie remains to be seen.
Birds of Prey is currently available on video on demand now, and will hit DVD and Blu-ray on May 19th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.