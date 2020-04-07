Toy Story’s Tim Allen Totally Made A Kid Cry By Doing His Buzz Lightyear Voice

I’m in Manhattan in an elevator and a young kid is misbehaving. Some kids at a certain age just punch you in the crotch, I don’t know what that’s about. It’s a certain age, they’re right there, they know it gets your attention. And so this kid was punching mom in the leg and really going nuts. So I said ‘To infinity and beyond! You shouldn’t treat your mom like that.’ And the kid looked all around the elevator and then started crying. And the mom’s looking at me like now she’s mad. And the kid goes ‘That ugly man swallowed Buzz Lightyear!’