7 Monsters Inc. Things To Remember While We Wait For Disney+'s Monsters At Work To Premiere

Mike And Sulley Are Life-Long Friends (But Rivals In College)

When we're first introduced to Mike Wazowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan, they're close friends and great work buddies. They live in the same apartment and their work partnership has resulted in the pair being the most effective scarers in the scream-fueled company. Even when their friendship gets tested during the course of Monsters Inc., they still remain by each other's side and help one another in saving Boo and bringing down the villainous Randall, voiced by Steve Buscemi (and, subsequently, Mr. Waternoose). But while Monsters Inc. suggests that these two buds have been friends since the fourth grade, 2013's prequel, Monsters University, sidesteps that line by showing us how these two got to know each other in college, and they were rivals before they earned each other's trust. Sure enough, even during rough patches, Mike and Sulley stuck together.