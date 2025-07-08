Ted Lasso Season 4 Is In The Works, But One Actor Explained Why He Is Unsure If He's Returning
Will everyone go back to Richmond?
So, we know we’re going back to Richmond, Jason Sudeikis confirmed Ted Lasso’s return. However, we don’t know which actors will be coming back to the great Apple TV+ series as their beloved characters. That uncertainty just became more emphasized, too, as one key cast member explained why he doesn’t know if he’ll be back or not yet.
Now that Ted Lasso Season 4 is confirmed, we’re slowly but surely hearing from the cast about it. Nick Mohammed, who played Nate, was asked about the upcoming episodes while on The Comedian’s Comedian podcast. In response, he explained that he has no clue if he’ll be back, saying:
Now, Brett Goldstein has talked about returning to write, and Hannah Waddingham said she starts filming this month, in July. We also know Jason Sudeikis will be back as the titular character to coach the women’s team. Outside of that, we don’t really know who will be back and who won’t.
In Mohammed’s case, he said he’s had “dates checked,” however, outside of that, Nate’s future is unknown. But, the actor is fine with that and totally understands why, explaining:
This makes perfect sense. Obviously, I would love to see the whole Ted Lasso cast return. However, realistically, that probably can’t happen. The show would be overstuffed if it tried to focus on the men’s and women’s teams, and that would be bad.
So, when we return to watch new episodes with an Apple TV+ subscription, maybe don’t expect to see every familiar face. However, don’t count them out either. Mohammed made it clear that while he’s unsure if he’ll be back, and his option wasn’t extended, he assumes Nate could return somehow. He said:
I could totally see that happening. When Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended, Nate had been redeemed, and he was working his way back up the coaching ladder at Richmond. He’d proven to be quite the football genius, so it’d make sense if he got recruited to lead another team.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
So, maybe that’s what will happen, and maybe Nate will pop into Season 4 for an episode or two to assist Ted with the new team.
Apple TV Plus: 7-Day Free Trial
You better BELIEVE in this deal! For one week, you can get Apple TV+ for free. Then, it costs $9.99 per month. That will grant you access to incredible shows like Ted Lasso, Shrinking and The Studio.
That’s just a guess, but it feels plausible, and it seems like Nick Mohammed is down for anything. He even said that if the opportunity to return arose, he “absolutely would want to.”
Overall, even though the actor isn’t sure if he’ll be back, he made it clear how understanding and happy he is, no matter what happens. In fact, he closed his comments by saying his three-season arc was “such a gift,” and that if that “was the end of Nate, and that was it, I can hardly complain.”
I think that’s a great mentality to have, and hopefully, both Nick Mohammed and fans will have a bit more clarity soon about who is coming back and who isn’t for Season 4. In the meantime, as we learn more about Ted Lasso’s next chapter, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.