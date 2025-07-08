Ted Lasso Season 4 Is In The Works, But One Actor Explained Why He Is Unsure If He's Returning

So, we know we’re going back to Richmond, Jason Sudeikis confirmed Ted Lasso’s return . However, we don’t know which actors will be coming back to the great Apple TV+ series as their beloved characters. That uncertainty just became more emphasized, too, as one key cast member explained why he doesn’t know if he’ll be back or not yet.

Now that Ted Lasso Season 4 is confirmed, we’re slowly but surely hearing from the cast about it. Nick Mohammed, who played Nate, was asked about the upcoming episodes while on The Comedian’s Comedian podcast . In response, he explained that he has no clue if he’ll be back, saying:

I think I might be in it. I don’t know is the honest answer, genuinely not sure.

Now, Brett Goldstein has talked about returning to write, and Hannah Waddingham said she starts filming this month, in July. We also know Jason Sudeikis will be back as the titular character to coach the women’s team. Outside of that, we don’t really know who will be back and who won’t.

In Mohammed’s case, he said he’s had “dates checked,” however, outside of that, Nate’s future is unknown. But, the actor is fine with that and totally understands why, explaining:

I think it’s fair to say I’ve had dates checked, but I haven’t seen any scripts. Jason and that whole team were really honest at the start when – I mean, I knew for ages it was going again, and I knew it was going to be centered around the women’s football team. But you know, as a result, there’s, rightfully so, a whole host of new characters. And what they don’t want to do is try and sort of keep everyone in it and have a whole host of new characters, because otherwise, every episode will be like 90 minutes. So, there will have to be some priorities.

This makes perfect sense. Obviously, I would love to see the whole Ted Lasso cast return. However, realistically, that probably can’t happen. The show would be overstuffed if it tried to focus on the men’s and women’s teams, and that would be bad.

So, when we return to watch new episodes with an Apple TV+ subscription , maybe don’t expect to see every familiar face. However, don’t count them out either. Mohammed made it clear that while he’s unsure if he’ll be back, and his option wasn’t extended, he assumes Nate could return somehow. He said:

But I also don’t think that we would not be in it at all, because I think that the show is – look, it’s all set in the same universe, it’s set at AFC Richmond, and it’s the women’s football team. But Nate’s probably gone off to another team at this point, you know, the reality of it, he’s probably at Real Madrid or somewhere like that.

I could totally see that happening. When Season 3 of Ted Lasso ended , Nate had been redeemed, and he was working his way back up the coaching ladder at Richmond. He’d proven to be quite the football genius, so it’d make sense if he got recruited to lead another team.

So, maybe that’s what will happen, and maybe Nate will pop into Season 4 for an episode or two to assist Ted with the new team.

That’s just a guess, but it feels plausible, and it seems like Nick Mohammed is down for anything. He even said that if the opportunity to return arose, he “absolutely would want to.”

Overall, even though the actor isn’t sure if he’ll be back, he made it clear how understanding and happy he is, no matter what happens. In fact, he closed his comments by saying his three-season arc was “such a gift,” and that if that “was the end of Nate, and that was it, I can hardly complain.”

I think that’s a great mentality to have, and hopefully, both Nick Mohammed and fans will have a bit more clarity soon about who is coming back and who isn’t for Season 4. In the meantime, as we learn more about Ted Lasso’s next chapter, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.