A Viral Tweet Compared Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn With Travis Kelce, And The Internet Could Not Stop Trolling

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for nearly two years, and the pop star and Joe Alwyn broke up in the spring of 2023. However, the people of the internet can’t stop talking about the singer and her dating history. Now, after the internet started comparing the actor and the NFL player, others can’t stop trolling about it.

So, here’s where this debate began. Over on X, @EXTRALVITCH posted the following question about Swift and Alwyn, saying:

so we do agree that joe alwyn was the most handsome man taylor has ever dated?

(Image credit: NBC, Republic Records and ABC)

After that, fans were quick to disagree, and various quote tweets of this post got tens of thousands of likes. There’s no question that Swifties really love Travis Kelce. Between him supporting Swift by getting up on stage at the Eras Tour , shouting her out on his podcast, the two going out on cute dates to sporting events and restaurants, and much, much more, there’s a lot of love for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Also, because he’s a professional athlete, Kelce is obviously in incredible shape.

So, that led to some fans quoting the tweet about Alwyn, and posting a handful of photos of the NFL star with captions like this one from @flowersshaze :

Well no

Along with that, many others took to X to post about their love for Kelce. Quite a few uploaded various images of the Super Bowl champion, while others simply complimented his looks and personality with their words, posting things like:

Travis could roll out of bed after a three day bender and still look better at Joe’s best @carlajamn

Travis has been sculpted by the Greek gods themselves. The other one is the ghost of a Victorian child. - @sassybella53

Honey, let me introduce Travis Michael Kelce. 3-time NFL Champion and a certified lover boy 🤭- @taydrestine

No, we do not agree. - @TayvisHaze

Was being the operative word - @ShirleyKelly16

Now, obviously, looks are subjective, and people can have whatever opinion they want. Kelce and Alwyn are good-looking guys for different reasons, and beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

During the six years that Swift and Alwyn were together, people were fans of them, and for the most part, the couple stayed very private about their relationship and breakup . However, there are some love songs on Reputation and Lover that alluded to how in love they were, and the Kinds of Kindness star did co-write a few songs on folklore and evermore under the pen name William Bowery. So, there were plenty of reasons to swoon over her now-ex.

Meanwhile, while Kelce and Swift keep their personal lives pretty private, they’re significantly more public. They’ve been spotted time and time again out on dates, and the tight end has spoken about their relationship on his podcast numerous times. They also both support each other publicly, as the singer has attended a bunch of NFL games over the last two seasons, and the man behind “ Karma is the guy on the Chiefs ” went to Eras Tour shows all around the world.

Overall, this debate is nothing to worry about. It’s not surprising that many are showing their support for Travis Kelce since he is the man dating Taylor Swift right now, and has become seriously beloved by Swifites. Meanwhile, Joe Alwyn has clearly moved on and is living his best life as an actor.

So, let’s not take any of this too seriously, and as we learn more about the professional and personal lives of all three people mentioned above, we’ll keep you updated.