A Viral Tweet Compared Taylor Swift's Ex Joe Alwyn With Travis Kelce, And The Internet Could Not Stop Trolling
They are not calming down about this one...
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for nearly two years, and the pop star and Joe Alwyn broke up in the spring of 2023. However, the people of the internet can’t stop talking about the singer and her dating history. Now, after the internet started comparing the actor and the NFL player, others can’t stop trolling about it.
So, here’s where this debate began. Over on X, @EXTRALVITCH posted the following question about Swift and Alwyn, saying:
After that, fans were quick to disagree, and various quote tweets of this post got tens of thousands of likes. There’s no question that Swifties really love Travis Kelce. Between him supporting Swift by getting up on stage at the Eras Tour, shouting her out on his podcast, the two going out on cute dates to sporting events and restaurants, and much, much more, there’s a lot of love for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Also, because he’s a professional athlete, Kelce is obviously in incredible shape.
So, that led to some fans quoting the tweet about Alwyn, and posting a handful of photos of the NFL star with captions like this one from @flowersshaze:
Along with that, many others took to X to post about their love for Kelce. Quite a few uploaded various images of the Super Bowl champion, while others simply complimented his looks and personality with their words, posting things like:
- Travis could roll out of bed after a three day bender and still look better at Joe’s best @carlajamn
- Travis has been sculpted by the Greek gods themselves. The other one is the ghost of a Victorian child. -@sassybella53
- Honey, let me introduce Travis Michael Kelce. 3-time NFL Champion and a certified lover boy 🤭-@taydrestine
- No, we do not agree. -@TayvisHaze
- Was being the operative word -@ShirleyKelly16
Now, obviously, looks are subjective, and people can have whatever opinion they want. Kelce and Alwyn are good-looking guys for different reasons, and beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
During the six years that Swift and Alwyn were together, people were fans of them, and for the most part, the couple stayed very private about their relationship and breakup. However, there are some love songs on Reputation and Lover that alluded to how in love they were, and the Kinds of Kindness star did co-write a few songs on folklore and evermore under the pen name William Bowery. So, there were plenty of reasons to swoon over her now-ex.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Meanwhile, while Kelce and Swift keep their personal lives pretty private, they’re significantly more public. They’ve been spotted time and time again out on dates, and the tight end has spoken about their relationship on his podcast numerous times. They also both support each other publicly, as the singer has attended a bunch of NFL games over the last two seasons, and the man behind “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” went to Eras Tour shows all around the world.
Overall, this debate is nothing to worry about. It’s not surprising that many are showing their support for Travis Kelce since he is the man dating Taylor Swift right now, and has become seriously beloved by Swifites. Meanwhile, Joe Alwyn has clearly moved on and is living his best life as an actor.
So, let’s not take any of this too seriously, and as we learn more about the professional and personal lives of all three people mentioned above, we’ll keep you updated.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
