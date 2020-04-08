Alita: Battle Angel 2? The Obstacle Christoph Waltz Thinks Is In The Way Of A Sequel

Leave a Comment
Action films might be commonplace in the current film climate, but some projects have especially captured the public's attention. Last year's Alita: Battle Angel was one of those projects, resulting in a rabid fandom that has been patiently waiting for news of a possible sequel. The movie made a whopping $404 million at the box office, so it seems like a logical next step for Alita 2 to be green lit. But actor Christoph Waltz believes he may know why the budding franchise hasn't moved forward yet.
Christoph Waltz played Dr. Dyson Ido in Alita: Battle Angel. He's the title character's father figure and mentor, helping to prepare her for the epic battles that come her way throughout Robert Rodriguez's beloved blockbuster. While the cast and fans all seem excited about the potential sequel, Waltz offered one possible reason why it hasn't moved forward: Disney's acquisition of Fox. When asked if he'd reprise his role, he recently said:
Of course! Of course I would! But, you know, I’m as wise as you are. I haven’t heard anything and I’m a little disappointed and surprised that I haven’t heard a thing so far, because I know that it has followers. I know that people liked it and aside from what others said, I loved it and I liked working on it and I liked the result. You know, it was Fox and Fox doesn’t exist anymore. Now it’s Disney. Maybe it doesn’t fit into the Disneyfication, but I have no clue. I have no clue. Maybe they’re working on something and I wouldn’t be the first person to hear, but meanwhile, I haven’t heard anything.
Well, there you have it. While Christoph Waltz would be happy to appear in Alita: Battle Angel 2, and continue the title character's cyberpunk journey on the big screen. But this decision is ultimately in Disney's hands, as the House of Mouse acquired all of 20th Century Fox's properties, including Alita. Is the property just not Disney friendly?
Christoph Waltz' comments to Collider may disappoint the many Alita fans who are hoping that a sequel will start production sooner rather than later. But despite the movie's breakaway success and strong fanbase, there hasn't been any indication if/when Battle Angel's sequel might become a reality. As far Waltz himself, he's concerned that Disney might simply be disinterested in continuing the story, therefore killing the franchise before it could really begin.
Disney's acquisition of Fox has a ripple affect through entertainment, for both TV and movies. It still remains to be seen how this will affect major blockbusters like Deadpool, Avatar, and Alita. There's a different set of minds deciding whether or not Alita: Battle Angel will ever been seen on the screen again. And as such, fan campaigns for the sequel will likely continue until an official verdict is found.
Alita: Battle Angel is currently available on DVD and Blu-ray. Be sure to check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.