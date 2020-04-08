Disney's Park Closings Could Affect Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary Plans

A lot of money was in the process of being spent for the 50th anniversary, but, of course, there was an expectation of a return on the investment. Having the celebration in the first place is designed to boost attendance. If that's not going to happen, then there becomes a serious question of how much of the event will happen at all. Walt Disney World, and the other parks, haven't been making money for nearly a month, and that loss, combined with the fact that income won't be returning to normal levels when the parks do reopen, could mean that some plans for the 50th anniversary could be greatly reduced if not scrapped altogether.