Inside-Out: 8 Cool, Random Things You Might Not Have Noticed From The Pixar Movie

Newspaper Foreshadowing

Throughout Inside Out, we see Anger reading a newspaper where the headline of the paper describes whatever is happening to Riley in that moment. That much is obvious, but that's not the only thing you can find in the paper. Here, the first newspaper that we see in the film, references the future being shaky because the emotions are discussing earthquakes while on the way to Riley's new house. However, on the back page, we see the question "Why does everything smell funny?" This is actually foreshadowing, as the emotions, and therefore Riley, ask this same question upon entering the new house, which Disgust thinks smells odd.