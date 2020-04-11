10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts You Might Not Know About Alita: Battle Angel

Though one huge difference came in the planned ending for Alita: Battle Angel, as the set piece between Alita and her now robotic boyfriend Hugo trying to make their way up to Zalem ended with his survival! Folks who have seen the film know that the current, more tragic ending to their love affair is what occurred in the final movie, but that wasn’t always the case. You can actually watch this concept art reel on the home video release, as it’s included in the special features for Alita: Battle Angel.