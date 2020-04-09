Connie Nielsen Shares Her Favorite Memory From Ridley Scott’s Gladiator

I think my favorite memory, I have a lot, was probably arriving at the fort in Malta. [Ridley Scott] was coming to meet me in the middle of the square, which was at the foot of the reproduction of the Colosseum. He was just chomping on his cigar, as usual, and sort of grinning, looking absolutely happy in the middle of probably a giant clusterfuck, but you wouldn’t even know it, and just showing what we were doing while I was obviously in total and utter shock at the gorgeousness of what he and his team had created.