Mad Magazine Cartoonist And Poster Artist Mort Drucker Has Died At 91

Per The New York Times, Mort Drucker died earlier today at his home in Woodbury, New York, though the cause of death was not made known. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Laurie Bachner and Melanie Amsterdam, and three grandchildren. Though he worked for many publishers over the course of his career, he was best known for his work for Mad Magazine, a company for which he worked for over six decades. Reacting to the news, the publication posted a remembrance message on their official Twitter account, featuring Drucker among many of the drawings that he did over the years: