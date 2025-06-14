Lorne Michaels May Not Be Retiring Yet, But Another SNL Icon Is

For years, speculation has swirled regarding whether Saturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels would step down. He had been teasing his own retirement for years but, after the legendary sketch comedy series turned 50 this year, Michaels decided to keep going, refraining from passing the baton at least for a little while longer. However, one SNL legend did decide it’s time to move on and, though it’s not a rumored cast member, writer or even a producer, he's been integral to the operation.

Stephen DeMaria, who has overseen the set building at SNL since the very beginning of the show is calling it a career. DeMaria, who is 87, discussed that decision and more as part of a profile published in The New York Times. He's a legend in every sense of the word, making the long-running NBC show's set as iconic as it’s become and helping to shape some of the most memorable moments in TV history. While the SNL schedule is famously stressful, DeMaria has enjoyed every minute of it, and he gave a sweet piece of life advice he has gained from his experience:

I’ll be 88 soon; I never had a bored day in my life. I want you all to follow my way and have the same: Live and be happy, and don’t ever stop.

DeMaria has followed his own advice. Based on his recollections of his time at Saturday Night Live, he has always found a way to have the time of his life. The set coordinator was known for cutting a rug at the show's afterparties, fully embracing the starry events that come with working at one of the coolest workplaces in TV. He said one of his favorite moments was dancing with Mick Jagger, who was a frequent host and musical guest:

He was dancing all over the studio, so I got involved. I was dancing with Mick Jagger!

Not only was DeMaria incredible at his job, bringing an old school charm and work ethic to a major comedy institution, but also seemed like a blast to hang out with, and a staple at the afterparties. Unfortunately, the fun ended up getting the best of him. Last year, he broke his hip after slipping on a curb after a night of dancing. While the injury resulted in him needing a cane to walk, the incident hasn’t kept him down, and he's determined to get back out there soon:

I hope I can get rid of this cane. Then I’m going to be on the dance floor like you wouldn’t believe!

While DeMaria intends on getting back up on the dance floor, and with his spirit and energy, I have no doubt he will, the legend is still ending his time with the sketch comedy series. He has contributed years and years of his life to the show, helping to create sets for popular SNL sketches like Matt Foley, Domingo and More Cowbell. He's definitely earned some years of relaxation and rest after contributing such great work to one of the most beloved shows on TV. SNL will go on, but DeMaria will surely be missed in the studio and on the dance floor.

