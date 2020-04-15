Sounds Like Mark Ruffalo Wants A Black Widow-Style Spinoff For Hulk

The biggest obstacle with making that happen is the same one that’s sidelined any kind of Hulk movie for the past decade: Universal Pictures still holds the distribution rights to such projects. Disney can throw Hulk into any movie that’s an ensemble piece or has a different superhero as its lead, but if Hulk is the star of the show, Disney would come to an arrangement with the rival studio. But hey, we’ve seen Disney and Sony collaborate with Spider-Man, so perhaps there’s still a chance the Mouse House could work something out with Universal, thus allowing Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk to finally take center stage.