Capone Trailer: Watch Tom Hardy Play The Notorious Gangster In Fantastic Four Director's New Movie

It’s been two years since Fantastic Four director Josh Trank’s Al Capone movie, with Tom Hardy portraying the infamous Chicago gangster, began filming. In the years since, there’s been much talk about it, and certainly no word about when it would finally come out… until today. It’s been announced that Capone, the movie formerly known as Fonzo, is finally arriving next month.
Now you can get your first taste of Tom Hardy as the eponymous character with the Capone trailer. Take a look!
Rather than focus on Al Capone at the height of his power in the 1920s and early 1930s, Capone follows the gangster after his 11-year stint in prison. Now living his remaining days in Florida, the gangster suffers from syphilis, which in turn has given him dementia, although some don’t buy that Capone’s mental faculties aren’t all they used to be, and that it’s really an act.
In any case, it comes to light that Al Capone tucked away a large sum of money, and the authorities are attempting to figure out where it’s located. While it looks like Capone will delve a little bit into when Al Capone was at the top of the underworld food chain through jumbled memories, the main hook of the story looks to be those around him, both allies and enemies, trying to find all these riches first.
With Al Capone having been played by so many actors over the decades, including Robert De Niro in The Untouchables and Stephen Graham in Boardwalk Empire, it’ll be interesting to see how Tom Hardy’s portrayal measures up. At the very least, Hardy’s interpretation of the character sounds quite gruff. The Capone cast also includes Linda Cardellini, Kyle MacLachlan, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon, Noel Fisher and Kathrine Darducci.
You’ll notice in the tweet containing the trailer that Josh Trank called Capone his “cut.” Shortly before Fantastic Four was released in summer 2015, Trank posted in a tweet deleted shortly thereafter that the version of the movie being shown in theaters was not his original cut, so now he’s assuring folks that his original vision for Capone has been kept intact. The movie centered on Marvel’s First Family went on to critically and commercially underperform, resulting in plans for a sequel being scrapped.
It was also revealed today that Capone will be distributed Vertical Entertainment, which primarily releases direct-to-video content. Josh Trank clarified in another tweet that while Capone was originally intended to be a theatrical release, it’s now headed to streaming/VOD, though the filmmaker still hopes the movie can be shown on the big screen later this year.
Capone will be released on May 12. As for the movies still set to hit theaters in the near future, keep track of what’s on the way with our 2020 release schedule.