5 Ways Walt Disney World And Disneyland Could Be Very Different When They Reopen

Smaller Crowds

If there's a silver lining to all the new things we might see when Disneyland and Walt Disney World reopen, it likely will be that we could see smaller crowds. It's certainly unlikely that the parks will be jumping straight back into their normal crowd numbers the day they reopen. Many will be staying away, but Disney may intentionally limit the crowds at first, in an attempt to keep something resembling social distancing going --as much as such a thing is possible in a theme park-- as that will probably still be recommended., Smaller crowds would be a goal of many of these new policies I'm suggesting, but that will also end up being an unintended benefit for those that do make it inside.