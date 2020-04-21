Chris Evans Admits Stanley Tucci Got Them Boozy On Set Of Captain America Movie

Leave a Comment
Since Chris Evans has ended his tenure as Captain America, the actor has been sharing extra tidbits about his older movies. Recently he talked about his early role in Not Another Teen Movie, he’s spending more quality time with his adorable dog Dodger andeven shared a throwback photo of him and his Avengers: Endgame co-star Paul Rudd. And now he’s giving special attention to The First Avenger’s Dr. Abraham Erskine. Stanley Tucci. Take a look:
Well, this is adorable. Chris Evans took to Twitter to write Stanley Tucci a tribute after seeing the actor’s cocktail masterclass video. After announcing his love for Tucci, Evans went on to talk about how he would treat him to martinis in his trailer after long days of filming 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. He goes on to gush about the actor more, calling him an “absolute gem.”
Is this a surprise to anyone? That’s exactly how I would describe Stanley Tucci, and that’s before seeing him make a Negroni for his wife Felicity Blunt using only the best Vermouth. Did you know Tucci is married to Emily Blunt’s sister? Blunt introduced the two Devil Wears Prada during her wedding to John Krasinski and Krasinski is a fellow Bostonian like Chris Evans. And Krasinski was up for Captain America in The First Avenger too.
Small word, eh? Now all we need is Krasinski and Blunt to play Mr. and Mrs. Fantastic so they can all be in the MCU together. Stanley Tucci had a brief role in the Marvel universe, but an important one to Steve Rogers’ early development into Captain America. The scientist is pretty much responsible for his bulk up and helped him realize why he’d been picked for the program. And hey, they discussed it over a drink in the movie too.
After Chris Evans shared his adoration for Stanley Tucci, one fan found this priceless picture of the pair together back in the day. Take a look:
Ok, so these two need to make another movie together stat. Coming up this week, it will be the one-year anniversary since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters and shattered records, becoming the highest-grossing movie of all time. In the culminating blockbuster, Chris Evans’ character completed the story arc that started in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger by going back to his own time and marrying Peggy Carter after a life of sacrifice.
You can see the entire Captain America trilogy including The First Avenger, Winter Soldier and Civil War, along with every Avengers film on Disney+ now (sign up for a free 7-day trial here). The MCU continues with Black Widow on November 6 which will pick up with Natasha Romanoff after the events of Civil War.