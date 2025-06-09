I Love How Enthusiastic Chris Evans Was To Propose To Alba Baptista: ‘Maybe I Shouldn’t Be Saying This…’

Chris Evans may be well known for his role as Captain America in the Marvel movies, but it seems he's now getting back to his rom-com roots. The fan-favorite actor is starring in Celine Song’s Materialists, in which he plays a waiter/struggling actor who reunites with his ex. As for Evans’ actual love life, he's married to Alba Baptista. While the actor keeps the details of that relationship close to the vest, he revealed how enthusiastic he was about the moment he proposed to her, and I'm loving it.

After allegedly dating for a year, Chris Evans and Portuguese actress Alba Baptista made their relationship Instagram official in January 2023. That confirmation was followed by cute Valentine’s Day photos. Ultimately, Baptiste and Evans married in two ceremonies held that same year, both taking place where the bride and groom respectively grew up. As for how Evans enthusiastically popped the question, he told his adorable story to The Knot at the New York City premiere of Materialists, and try not to swoon over it:

I proposed—maybe I shouldn’t even be saying this—I proposed to my wife in, she’s Portuguese, so I learned how to say, ‘Will you marry me?’ in Portuguese.

That’s beyond cute! I feel like that’s perfect, because Evans was not only making a lifetime commitment but also showing reverence for his then-girlfriend's culture. After all, marriage is about two people delving into each other’s worlds and choosing to speak love in every form it takes. I'm not sure who actually came up with the idea but, if it was actually Evans', kudos to him for totally nailing that proposal.

Even though Chris Evans knew how he was going to pop the question to Alba Baptista, it didn't mean he wasn’t nervous about it. The Ghosted actor went on to talk about how he prepared for the big moment and, needless to say, his recollections sound like something straight out of a romantic comedy:

I had practiced all week! I had practiced it so much that, you know, while her and I—I’d be making breakfast and you, you almost just start saying it out loud, like ‘Oh God! That’s not just a song that’s stuck in my head! It’s gonna let the cat out of the bag!’ But no, I got really nervous when it came time to do it and I actually think I screwed it up. But I still know it!

I would have loved to have seen that sweet proposal! I also totally understand where Chris Evans is coming from. When I try to practice my Spanish, I’m always worried about how it’ll come out. In the case of a proposal, it could've been nerve-wracking enough to pop the question in English.

Plus, this is a memory that both Evans and his partner would have forever, so he'd want to get it right. It’s clear that even with all of that practice, Chris Evans wanted to get his Portuguese proposal right on the spot. Apparently, he didn’t “screw it up” after which he was eventually seen sporting a wedding ring for the first time at a convention in October 2023. I’d like to believe Alba Baptista's future husband’s efforts won her over and showed her he was proposing with all the love he could muster.

Chris Evans' proposal story is just another reason why I love the actor so much, and it honestly makes him feel even more relatable. Here's hoping he and Alba Baptiste cherish that memory for the rest of their lives. At present, know that fans can check out Evans' work in the 2025 movie release Materialists when it hits theaters on June 13th.