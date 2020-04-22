8 Questions We Still Have After Tron: Legacy

How Is Quorra Faring In The Human World?

As Tron 3 has been described as partially being about Olivia Wilde’s Quorra and her adjustment to the world of the humans, the potential sequel to Tron: Legacy already has one of the questions we’re looking to have answered built into its very storyline. We last saw Kevin Flynn’s Iso companion riding into the sunrise with his son, Sam, implying that the two were about to set off on their own set of adventures in our world. While Tron: Ascension is supposed to be set years after Tron: Legacy, we’ll probably be skipping over the initial awkward phases if we ever see the film become a reality.