Top Gun’s Val Kilmer Admits He Begged For A Role In Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is a movie sequel that fans of the original have been waiting decades to see. It's almost unbelievable that the movie is actually happening after all these years, but you can be sure those fans that grew up with the original will be there to see the new one when it debuts. And it's not just the fans who were super excited the sequel was happening, as Val Kilmer reveals in his new memoir that had to basically beg to get a role in the movie.
Val Kilmer's new book about his life and career is called I'm Your Huckleberry, and in the book the actor reveals that originally, his character of Iceman did not return in the upcoming sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. However, Kilmer wanted to be in the movie so much that he says in the book (via ComicBook.com) that he went to Tom Cruise and the producers to plead his case, and he won them over. According to Kilmer...
As the Temptations sang in the heydey of Motown soul, 'Ain't too proud to beg.' The producers went for it. Cruise went for it. Cruise couldn't have been cooler. ... Tom and I took up where we left off. The reunion felt great.
Part of the fun of any sequel is seeing your favorite characters again, and so certainly fans would want to see Iceman. While he was largely the "villain" of the first Top Gun, as he was Maverick's main rival, and he wasn't very nice about it, in the end the pair put their differences behind them.
We know that Val Kilmer is in Top Gun: Maverick, however we don't know much of anything about how Iceman will make his return. Kilmer hasn't been seen in any of the trailers that have been released, and the movie is staying particularly quiet about the role. It could be that Iceman plays a particularly important role and revealing it would give away the plot. It could also just be that movie is having some fun with the fans and simply doesn't want to give away anything before the movie comes out.Either way, we can be fairly sure that when Val Kilmer appears on the screen, fans are going to love it.
Rumors have indicated that Iceman is could appear as the highest ranking character in the film. While unconfirmed, the idea certainly fits. You get the idea Iceman would get promoted a lot. It will be interesting to see what sort of relationship Iceman and Maverick have considering Tom Cruise's character hasn't seen nearly as many promotions.
Originally set for this summer, Top Gun: Maverick has now been pushed back to the holiday season due to the mass theater closures. However, considering how long we have all been waiting for a Top Gun sequel, I suppose we can all wait a little bit longer.
I'm Your Huckleberry is available now. Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters December 23.