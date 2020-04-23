Top Gun’s Val Kilmer Admits He Begged For A Role In Maverick

We know that Val Kilmer is in Top Gun: Maverick, however we don't know much of anything about how Iceman will make his return. Kilmer hasn't been seen in any of the trailers that have been released, and the movie is staying particularly quiet about the role. It could be that Iceman plays a particularly important role and revealing it would give away the plot. It could also just be that movie is having some fun with the fans and simply doesn't want to give away anything before the movie comes out.Either way, we can be fairly sure that when Val Kilmer appears on the screen, fans are going to love it.