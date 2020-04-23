How Kevin Smith Landed That Sweet Stan Lee Cameo In Mallrats

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe would draft the late Stan Lee as their go-to cameo wizard, the famed comic creator would cultivate an image for showing up where you’d least expect him with other major motion pictures. And one of the first was in writer/director Kevin Smith’s second film, Mallrats, in a cameo that only happened because Smith happened to know someone who was friends with Stan The Man himself.