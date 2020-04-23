Wow, Harry Potter Buses Are Helping Transport Health Workers In The U.K

The world is in an absolutely bizarre time right now with much of the planet closed down in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus. Health care workers have become even more vital than they usually are, but with illness or self isolation impacting them as well, there simply aren't as many of them as we all need. In the U.K, this has resulted in health care workers needing to travel between hospitals on a regular basis and in order to help them get where they are needed, they're actually being driven by Harry Potter themed buses.