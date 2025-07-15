The Harry Potter TV Show Released The First Look At Nick Frost's Hagrid, And I’m Feeling Better About It

Production on HBO’s Harry Potter TV show is now officially underway and, with that, behind-the-scenes photos are starting to drop. Earlier this week, fans were treated to the first look at Dominic McLaughlin in costume as Harry. Well, the teases are still coming, as the first official look at Nick Frost’s Hagrid has been released. I have to be honest in saying that I wasn’t super bullish on Frost playing Hagrid after his casting was announced, although I’m a big Frost fan. However, this photo alone has already soothed my concerns.

The photo of Nick Frost dressed up as Rubeus Hagrid was shared in a joint post from HBO Max, Warner Bros. TV, Frost himself and more on Instagram. In the photo, the fan-favorite actor sports long hair and a beard, which are defining features of Hogwarts’ groundskeeper and gameskeeper. The chosen attire for the character also seems to be on point. Check out the photo down below:

I don’t know about all of you, but that, to me, looks like Hagrid. Costumes and makeup can do a lot for an actor, and I have to say that the beard and hair, in particular, do a lot for this look. Of course, this is only a photo, and we’ve yet to actually see or hear the Hot Fuzz star actually portraying the beloved Wizarding World character. Of course, even aside from my previous reservations, I felt he could embody the role. It was more so the physicality that I had questions about.

What’s interesting, though, is that because the photo doesn’t show Nick Frost from the waist down, it’s unclear as to how the production might compensate for his stature. Hagrid is a half-giant and is quite tall as a result, while Frost is only 5′ 7″. I’m not sure if practical or digital effects – or a combination of the two – will be used to create Hagrid’s height. Still, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t greatly intrigued to see what Frost and co. do with the character.

I’m not the only one who was a bit leery about the Shaun of the Dead star stepping into Hagrid’s shoes. One of my co-workers was as well, though she was convinced of it due to Frost’s performance in the live-action How to Train Your Dragon remake. Aside from fans’ thoughts, Frost has also received support since he was confirmed to be taking on the role of one of Harry Potter’s greatest allies. For instance, Simon Pegg shared lovely sentiments after his friend and frequent collaborator booked the gig.

By taking on the wildlife-loving gameskeeper, Nick Frost follows in the footsteps of the late Robbie Coletrane, who played the role in all eight of the Potter films. Frost explained that he wanted to play the role due to his Potter fandom, though he was also attracted by the scripts and the opportunity to work with director Mark Mylod. Frost has also addressed the fact that J.K. Rowling, who wrote the books, is an EP on the show and has been receiving backlash for her anti-trans views. With that, Frost said she’s allowed her opinions, which don’t align with his own.

I’ll certainly need to see more of Nick Frost as Hagrid before I’m 100% convinced of him in this role. However, this photo is an excellent start for that, and I’m hopeful that he’ll do justice to the character.

Harry Potter is set to debut on HBO sometime in early 2027. In the meantime, grab an HBO Max subscription and check out the eight OG films in the franchise.