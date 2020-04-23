One Original Matrix Star Has Been Asking Lana Wachowski To Join Matrix 4

Bad Boys For Life actor Joe Pantoliano played the villainous Cypher in the first Matrix movie. His character betrayed his human compatriots and killed a bunch of crew members before being put out of his misery. While his death seemed concrete, Neo and Trinity also perished in The Matrix Revolutions, yet they're still returning for the fourth movie. Pantoliano recently appeared on our very own ReelBlend podcast, and when asked if he had an interest in playing Cypher in The Matrix 4 he said: