Why King Of The Monsters' Godzilla Is Different Than Other Versions Of The Monster

Godzilla has had a few different origins in his history, but after being a creature born of the atomic age, he eventually became recognized as one of the old gods; part of a race of massive beasts who had lived longer than human life itself. That's the origin used by Godzilla: King of the Monsters as well and with that idea, it makes sense that while Godzilla is certainly quite different than most animal life on earth, he would also have a lot in common with other creatures.