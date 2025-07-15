I'm Sad Kaitlin Olson's High Potential Lost One Of Its Co-Stars Ahead Of Season 2, But The Newest Cast Member Is A Banger

As Kaitlin Olson’s Sweet Dee deals with cake-related grief on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s newest season, the actress’ fans are awaiting her return to ABC for Season 2 of High Potential. Given Season 1’s finale ended with multiple cliffhangers, a lot of story points need to be resolved as soon as it’s back, with several major casting changes to talk about when new episodes hit the 2025 TV schedule.

High Potential recently added Shameless’ Steve Howey to the cast to take on the role of the precinct’s new captain, which presumably means Garret Dillahunt won’t be returning. He won’t be the only one likely absent from fans’ lives going forward, and I couldn’t be more disappointed, even if the other newest cast member is pretty aces.

No More Tommy? JD Pardo Lands New Netflix Show

While it seems like a majority-esque portion of the High Potential fanbase wants to see Morgan knocking boots with her quasi-partner Karadec, as portrayed by the effortlessly handsome Daniel Sunjata, But I'm among the vocal minority that hopes the show's creative team avoids any such workplace romances, at least this early on. (If it lasts long enough to pull off a Bones-y hook up, so be it.)

So I was especially hopeful that Mayans M.C. vet JD Pardo would become a more regular and functional part of the cast for its second season. However, those dreams were dashed by the actor's own successful career path, which makes it a bit harder to feel completely disappointed in this update.

In the past week or so, Pardo was added to the cast of the upcoming Netflix series Trinity, joining the already secured actors Marcia Gay Harden, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Richard Madden. The series centers on a Navy officer (Mbatha-Raw) whose romantic relationship with the tech genius Secretary of Defense (Madden) are turned inside-out when she discovers he may be involved with a vast conspiracy.

In the new show, JD Pardo will be portraying a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy whose name just so happens to be "Tom." It's almost like the Netflix show is teasing us by taking the actor away and having him keep the same name. Although maybe it just is the same character, and High Potential's Tom didn't actually go to nursing school at all.

High Potential Adds Mekhi Phifer To Season 2

The always excellent Mekhi Phifer will be popping up around the ol' LAPD offices when High Potential returns, in a role that Variety reports is of a "recurring guest star" capacity, meaning we'll see him more than once, if not for the bulk of the episodes.

At this point, details are fairly scarce. Phifer will enter the story as a character who gets involved with Major Crimes, though it's unknown whether he'll be on the right side of the law or the amoral side. THat said, the report does state specifically that he'll appear with Kaitlin Olson and the rest of the series regulars.

With a focus more on film in his early career, Phifer cemented his status as a TV star with his seven-season run on ER, followed by memorable arcs on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Lie To Me, House of Lies, Truth Be Told and Love, Victor. Most recently, he appeared in a Season 24 episode of Law & Order that aired back in February.

It doesn't sound like Phifer will be playing another potential romantic foil for Morgan, though that assumption could obviously get flipped on its head when the eps actually air.

So far, we know Season 2 will delve into Morgan and Ludo's relationship backstory, while also slowly following up on David Giuntoli's arrival as the game master villain who may or may not be directly related to Morgan. Will Phifer's character get mixed up in any of that? We'll have to wait and see.

HIgh Potential will return to ABC for Season 2 this fall, with Season 1 episodes currently available to stream with a Hulu subscription.