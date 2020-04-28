Texas Will Allow Movie Theaters To Reopen Very Soon

The topic of reopening theaters has been circling the movie community for a while now. Theater chains have been reluctant to give a final date as the global situation continues to unfold. In early April, AMC’s CEO has come out saying he hopes his theaters will be able to reopen in mid-June. More recently, however, Cinemark announced they’re shooting for a reopen date of July 1st. The caveat to that date is if local and national laws allow for it.