Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Star Is Ready For A Spinoff

It's been a number of months since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrived in theaters, but that hasn't stopped the discussion about the movie's contents from slowing down. New information is constantly arriving through supplemental material like the novelization, as well as new comments by the cast and crew. The franchise's future in theaters is currently a mystery, as there are no concrete plans to bring the galaxy far, far away back to the big screen. Although one Rise of Skywalker star seems ready for a spinoff.
J.J. Abrams introduced a few new characters in The Rise of Skywalker, who helped The Resistance in their final battle against The First Order. One of these newcomers was Naomi Ackie's Jannah, who was a former Stormtrooper who seemingly had a connection to Lando Calrissian. Jannah had a strong first outing, and was utterly badass with her space bow during action sequences. And it looks like Ackie is interested in a spinoff, as she put it,
Jannah was a completely new character and I like the idea that the Star Wars universe is expanding. I think Jannah could get a spinoff. She has a really rich backstory that [director] J.J. [Abrams] told me about, and a future that we still don’t know about.
Well, this is intriguing. It looks like there's more to Jannah than we got to see in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Naomi Ackie knows more about the character's backstory and potential for future stories, although decisions about the future are ultimately up to Lucasfilm. There's no telling when another movie might hit theaters, as the franchise's focus is currently on the small screen through Disney+.
Naomi Ackie's comments to Digital Spy are sure to excite some Star Wars fans who are already eager to see another installment of the galaxy far, far away. The Rise of Skywalker ended the nine-film Skywalker Saga, Lucasfilm currently has no plans for another big screen adventure. While Rian Johnson was tasked with developing a movie set outside of the main franchise, it looks like his Knives Out sequel will come first. Star Wars will obviously return to theaters eventually, but smart money says there's going to be a years-long break.
Jannah was one of the few new characters to debut in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. She made a quick bond with Finn, as they were both former Stormtroopers who were forced into their positions in the First Order. They both ended up revolting, and fighting back against the Dark Side. She also seemed to have a connection with Lando Calrissian, as the two seemingly started their own adventure after saving the galaxy.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently available on DVD and Blu-ray.