Man Named Tupac Shakur Applied For Unemployment, It Didn’t Go Well

Unemployment applications being filed under fake names may indeed be a problem in Kentucky, but in this case, Governor Andy Beshear picked the wrong person to use as an example. It’s also worth mentioning that this Tupac Shakur legally changed his name in 1998, two years after the celebrity Tupac Shakur was gunned down. However, he didn’t do it because he was a fan of the rapper, but because he had become a practicing Muslim in the early ‘90s after his religious father passed away, choosing Shakur because it means “thankful to God” in Arabic.