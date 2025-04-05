‘I Think He’s Trying To F–k You’: Terrence Howard Doesn’t Hold Back While Sharing Alleged Story About Working With Diddy

For months now, P. Diddy’s legal issues have been played out, and that’ll all culminate in a trial that’s set to begin in May. The 55-year-old rapper, whose actual name is Sean Combs, is currently facing several federal charges and, since his arrest in September 2024, he’s been imprisoned in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. All the while, Diddy’s famous friends have remained mum as have others who’ve encountered him over the years. Now, Terrence Howard is sharing blunt thoughts on having briefly worked with him.

The 56-year-old Empire alum didn’t hold back when chiming in on the conversation regarding Diddy as well as his infamous parties. During his interview on the PBD Podcast, Terrence Howard was asked point-blank if he’d ever had any personal dealings with the “Been Around the World” rapper. Howard answered in the affirmative and claimed that the music industry veteran reached out to him for a specific job. However, based on Howard’s recollections, the situation was ultimately much different from what he expected:

Puffy invited me, for weeks, asking me to come and teach him — [he] wanted me to be his acting coach for a while. [I] go there, and he’s sitting around just looking. I’m like, ‘OK, what’s the material you want to work on?’ He’s just looking at me. Then next thing you know, [he’s like] ‘OK, will you help me? I want to hear your music.’ So I come over there, and I play the music. And he’s sitting there, looking at me, like waiting.

Of course, this story should be taken with a grain of salt, although it theoretically would make sense as to why Puff Daddy would want to recruit Terrence Howard to assist him with his acting skills. Howard has amassed a lot of credits over the course of his career, and even landed an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor due to his turn in Hustle & Flow. As Howard went on to explain on the podcast (part of which was shared to X), the lessons didn’t last too much longer for one specific reason:

So then my assistant was like, ‘He wants to hang out with you next week.’ And I was like, ‘For what?’ He’s like, ‘I think he’s trying to fuck you.’ That’s what my assistant said. I was like, ‘Oh, OK. Now, I get it. So, now, no more communication.’

Among the federal charges Puff Daddy is currently facing are sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, racketeering and arson. His arrest came months after his two houses in the U.S. were raided by the feds, and his trial is set to begin on May 5. Additionally, the embattled music producer is at the center of a multitude of lawsuits involving alleged sexual assault, violence, sex-trafficking and more. “Puffy” has denied all wrongdoing when it comes to his federal case and the various suits.

A handful of public figures – those who’ve had personal contact with Diddy and those who haven’t – have spoken out about the Grammy winner as of late. Actor Corey Feldman didn’t hold back when talking about the charges the rapper was facing and called the situation “disgusting.” Feldman also expressed his hope that there’s a “continuation of this and all of these scumbags get taken down.” Ex-Bad Boy Records signee Mark Curry also chastised Diddy (as well as Jay-Z) for purportedly undermining talented artists in the industry.

One person who’s been in Sean Combs’ corner throughout this entire situation is Kanye West. Weeks ago, West spoke to Combs by phone and expressed admiration for him. Likewise, Combs hyped up the “Jesus Walks” rapper and thanked him for watching over his kids throughout his incarceration. West recently doubled down on his support of Combs in an interview, in which he chastised those who would seek to undermine the “Victory” performer’s legacy.

When it comes to Terrence Howard’s comments, P. Diddy’s camp has not confirmed nor denied what’s been said, as of this writing. All in all, Howard seems to be standing firm on his position, including his assertion that any male who attended one of Diddy’s parties is now without their “man card.” As the sex-trafficking trial approaches, we’ll have to wait and see if other stars opt to share their experiences with Diddy.