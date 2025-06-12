Diddy Parties Are Surprisingly Not The Reason Michael Jordan’s Name Got Brought Up At The Rapper’s Trial

One of the reasons that the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs has been of such interest is that the accusations surround activities that allegedly took place alongside some of the massive celebrity-filled parties that Diddy was known for throwing. With that being the case, many have expected the names of celebs to feature during the trial, but that’s not happening in the way we’ve expected, as Michael Jordan and two other NBA legends were recently namechecked in testimony in an unexpected way.

The focus of the latest week of testimonies has centered on the accuser using the pseudonym “Jane,” an ex-girlfriend of Diddy’s who has claimed to have direct knowledge of the alleged “freak off” parties that are the focus of the sexual assault and racketeering charges he's facing. One of the more unusual revelations to surface surrounds the nicknames that Diddy allegedly used for himself, Jane, and a male escort that Jane says she regularly had sex with at Diddy’s request.

How Michael Jordan’s Name Came Up At Diddy’s Trial

According to Jane (via the Daily Mail), Diddy would call the three of them the “trifecta,” and also used NBA stars as inspiration for nicknames for the three of them. Diddy himself was Michael Jordan, Jane was Kobe Bryant, while the escort was called Shaq.

The Daily Mail acquired images of Kobe Bryant attending Diddy’s 50th birthday party in 2020, while also noting that the rapper performed at a Super Bowl weekend event that same year, which was hosted by Shaq. So it appears that two of the three NBA stars mentioned ran in the same circles as Diddy.

However, whether Diddy and Michael Jordan knew each other is unclear. The primary NBA player whose name has come up in association with Diddy is Lebron James, though there have been no accusations of wrongdoing where that athlete is concerned, either.

How Other Celebrities Have Factored Into Diddy’s Trial

This isn’t the first time that a celebrity’s name has appeared at Diddy’s trial in an unusual way. Eyebrows were raised earlier in the trial when Brad Pitt’s name came up during testimony. However, Pitt has never attended one of Diddy’s parties. The actor was mentioned due to an incident with Diddy and then girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, at the Cannes Film Festival, during the premiere of one of Pitt’s movies.

The biggest name to testify in court, outside of Cassie Ventura herself, is rapper Kid Cudi. Cudi testified regarding the firebombing of his car in 2012. The rapper believes Diddy orchestrated the attack due to the fact that Cudi had been dating Ventua at the time.

Considering the celebrities that are known to have been associated with Diddy, it’s likely we’ll be hearing even more famous names as the trial continues. However, as this shows, being referenced in court certainly is not an indication of any wrongdoing.